Blooming Prep is opening a school in a former CVS location in Brooklyn Heights.

The school, which focuses on providing students with a self-guided curriculum modeled on the Reggio Emilia approach, signed a nine-year, 11,320-square-foot sublease at 168 Montague Street, according to tenant broker Verada Retail. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Law Firm Gibson Dunn Renews 362K SF in MetLife Building

It’s unclear who owns the retail condominium.

“This location allows Blooming Prep to expand its programming in a neighborhood well suited for education and community focused uses,” Nathaniel Mallon of Verada Retail, who represented the tenant alongside David Dubinsky, said in a statement. “The scale, layout and visibility of the space aligned with the organization’s long-term goals, and will be a great addition to the neighborhood.”

Catherine Merck, Steven Soutendijk and Haley Templeton of Cushman & Wakefield handled negotiations on behalf of CVS, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This will be Blooming Prep’s first location, with the business being registered only in May 2025. A website tied to the entity appears to still be under development.

The nine-story, mixed-use building at 168 Montague Street sits on the eastern side of the block between Montague and Remsen streets with significant frontage along Clinton Street. The Court Street-Borough Hall subway station is nearby, at the far end of the block.

Neighboring tenants include Chase Bank, Goodvets, Santander Bank, Duane Reade and Barry’s Bootcamp.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.