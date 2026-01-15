Finance   ·   Acquisition

BankUnited Leads $28M Loan for Staten Island Industrial Acquisition

By January 15, 2026 4:18 pm
reprints
Meridian Capital Group's Benjamin Klugmann. 2807 Arthur Kill Road.
Meridian Capital Group's Benjamin Klugmann. 2807 Arthur Kill Road. PHOTOS: Courtesy Meridian Capital

Pump up the volume. 

ProX, a manufacturer of hard-sided packing cases for sound equipment, lights and other entertainment supplies, has sealed $28.2 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of a newly built warehouse property in Staten Island, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: Canfield Lands $174M Construction Loan for First Phase of SoCal Housing Project

BankUnited provided a $24.9 million senior loan for ProX’s $33.3 million acquisition of am 80,000 square-foot industrial condominium within a 136,346-square-foot logistics complex at 2807 Arthur Kill Road in the South Shore area of Staten Island. Pursuit also supplied a $3.3 million loan through the Small Business Administration 504 program as part of the 85 percent loan-to–value deal.

Meridian Capital Group’s Benjamin Klugmann negotiated the financing.  

“This was a highly coordinated transaction that required close collaboration between two lenders with different underwriting approaches,” Klugmann said in a statement. “BankUnited and Pursuit worked seamlessly together, allowing us to structure a solution that matched the strength of the sponsor and the quality of the real estate.”

BankUnited, Pursuit and ProX did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

Benjamin Klugmann, BankUnited, Meridian Capital Group, ProX, Pursuit
Attendees listen to a panel at CREFC in Miami.
Industry · Finance
National

CREFC Miami 2026 Produces Record Attendance, High Hopes for an Active Year

By Andrew Coen
Scott Whittle of Alterra IOS and 3796-3777 Ironbridge Road, Fort Myers, Fla.
Industrial · Finance
National

Alterra IOS Lands $100M Revolving Credit Facility From BMO

By Cathy Cunningham
Hackman Capital Partners' Michael Hackman and a rendering of the planned renovations to Radford Studio Center.
Industrial · Finance
California

Hackman Loses Grip on L.A. Studio After $1.1B Default: Report

By Greg Cornfield