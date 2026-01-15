BankUnited Leads $28M Loan for Staten Island Industrial Acquisition

Pump up the volume.

ProX, a manufacturer of hard-sided packing cases for sound equipment, lights and other entertainment supplies, has sealed $28.2 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of a newly built warehouse property in Staten Island, Commercial Observer has learned.

BankUnited provided a $24.9 million senior loan for ProX’s $33.3 million acquisition of am 80,000 square-foot industrial condominium within a 136,346-square-foot logistics complex at 2807 Arthur Kill Road in the South Shore area of Staten Island. Pursuit also supplied a $3.3 million loan through the Small Business Administration 504 program as part of the 85 percent loan-to–value deal.

Meridian Capital Group’s Benjamin Klugmann negotiated the financing.

“This was a highly coordinated transaction that required close collaboration between two lenders with different underwriting approaches,” Klugmann said in a statement. “BankUnited and Pursuit worked seamlessly together, allowing us to structure a solution that matched the strength of the sponsor and the quality of the real estate.”

BankUnited, Pursuit and ProX did not immediately return requests for comment.

