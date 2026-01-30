Bad Bunny’s Miami Restaurant Part of $24M Refi From UBS

UBS provided a $23.5 million loan to refinance two retail condos in Miami’s Brickell district, including the one housing Bad Bunny’s Gekko restaurant, property records show.

The financing covers the 15,302-square-foot retail space at 8 Southeast Eighth Street, facing the Brickell City Centre mixed-use complex. The ground-floor retail space sits within the SLS Lux building.

In 2022, Latin rapper and singer Bad Bunny opened Gekko, a Japanese steakhouse and lounge, in partnership with David Grutman, a prominent Miami nightlife entrepreneur and restaurateur.

The other retail condo spans 6,888 square feet on the ground floor of the SLS Brickell tower at 1300 South Miami Avenue, adjacent to Southwest 13th Street. It houses the Ahu|Mar Italian restaurant and the RoseNegra cocktail lounge.

Robert Rivani’s Black Lion sold the properties for $38.3 million last year in an all-cash transaction. Kevin Waissmann of Tango Property Management is listed as the owner. He could not be reached for comment.

Also unavailable for comment was Bad Bunny, who will be performing Feb. 8 during halftime at the Super Bowl.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.