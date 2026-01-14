The Arizona College of Nursing is establishing a New York campus in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Glendale, Ariz.-based undergraduate program signed a 10-year, 40,000-square-foot lease on the sixth through eighth floors of 532 Fulton Street, which is owned by Joseph Dushey’s Jenel Real Estate, according to the landlord broker.

Asking rent in the building about six blocks northwest of Barclays Center was $56 per square foot, CBRE’s Brad Gerla said.

“We’re a new building, well located at the foot of the Nevins Street subway stop, walking distance to Borough Hall and MetroTech, all the bells and whistles of Downtown Brooklyn,” Gerla told CO. “I think because there’s strong residential [growth] in the area, you’re going to start seeing schools and service companies for this population. The sixth floor has terraces on both sides, so I think the college is going to attract students.”

Gerla declined to provide the names of the tenant brokers.

The Arizona College of Nursing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Phoenix-based nursing school’s website lists 24 satellite campuses nationwide, including four in Florida and three in Ohio, but this will be its first campus in New York state.

The first eight floors of the building, also known as the Paxton, consist of office space, some of which has been leased by the ​​New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, which took 17,750 square feet on the fifth floor in October 2023.

Located at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street, the Paxton is a 43-story tower with 327 apartments, 137,000 square feet of offices and 33,000 square feet of retail.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.