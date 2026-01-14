Amazon Adds Another 1.1M SF of Warehousing in L.A.

The courier king has again expanded its reign in Southern California.

Amazon signed what turned out to be the biggest industrial lease in Greater Los Angeles in the fourth quarter of 2025 by committing to 615,000 square feet of logistics and distribution space with its favorite landlord, Prologis, according to a new market report by Cushman & Wakefield.

The e-commerce giant is also set to move into the region’s second-largest industrial development to be completed in 2025, which features nearly 500,000 square feet in Simi Valley. And Amazon acquired another 168,000-square-foot flex-industrial property in Pasadena for almost $79 million.

The new lease with Prologis is at 6100 Garfield Avenue in the City of Commerce, southeast of Downtown L.A. The heavyweight real estate investment trust acquired the property for $87 million in June 2015, records show, and the now-defunct 99 Cents Only Stores used the facility until the company closed.

Neither Prologis nor Amazon were immediately available for comment, and Cushman & Wakefield did not disclose rent for the lease.

Meanwhile, BGO (formerly BentallGreenOak) and Xebec completed the new development at the northeast corner of Madera Road and Easy Street in Simi Valley. Neither BGO nor Xebec were immediately available for comment.

Greater L.A. posted a stable 4.6 percent industrial vacancy rate in the fourth quarter, the same as the previous year, which is the highest level recorded in a decade, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s report. But sublease space continues to recede, reducing the overall availability rate.

