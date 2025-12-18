Law Firm Thompson Coburn Renews 46K-SF Lease at 488 Madison Avenue

The Feil Organization-owned 488 Madison Avenue has re-signed legal services provider Thompson Coburn to a 15-year, 46,000-square-foot lease across the entire 14th and 15th floors, the tenant’s home since 2002. This brings the building, which overlooks St. Patrick’s Cathedral, to more than 90 percent leased, Feil said in a statement announcing the renewed deal.

As part of the deal, Feil will renovate the floors occupied by Thompson Coburn to create a space that better fits the company’s needs. Feil did not provide details on what this redesign and build-out would entail.

Asking rent for this deal was $75 per square foot.

“488 Madison Avenue has been an exceptional location for our firm, and we are excited to introduce a new design that will further enhance the daily experience for our staff and clients,” Mark Indelicato, New York managing partner at Thompson Coburn, said in the statement. “Our commitment reflects the strong partnership we’ve built with the Feil Organization, and we look forward to continuing that relationship for many years to come.”

Thompson Coburn was represented in this deal by Joe Learner and Jarod Stern from Savills, as well as Chris Kraus of JLL. The brokers representing the tenant did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Feil Organization was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener, Tim Parlante and Kyle Young.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Thompson Coburn in a transaction that reinforces how 488 Madison Avenue has been able to provide immense value and support their long-term success,” Wiener said in the statement. “Securing a renewal of this scale speaks to the strength of our portfolio, the relationship we have with our tenants, and the consistent quality we deliver.”

Feil’s 488 Madison Avenue was built in 1949 and spans 447,000 square feet. Other notable tenants include the Archdiocese of New York, construction management firm Shawmut Design and Construction, and real estate advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.