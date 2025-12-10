The Plan: Village West Offers Timeless Luxury

If there’s one word to describe the Village West, it’s timeless.

Whether it’s the curved bay windows, the European appliances and furnishings, or the terra cotta exteriors, the new Village West condominium building in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village has that classic, unique style that lasts decades.

Developed by Izaki Group Investments (IGI USA) and designed by BKSK Architects, Village West features 68 condos ranging from one to four bedrooms, with one-bedrooms going for around $1.4 million and the penthouse going for around $11 million. Some 31 of the 68 units include private terraces or balconies.

Tiered somewhat like a wedding cake, the 14-story building at the corner of Sixth Avenue and West 14th Street also features 10,000 square feet of interior amenities, including a yoga studio, a gym, a sauna, a children’s playroom, a billiards room, a coworking lounge and a golf simulator.

As for the units themselves, almost every condo has a different layout and view of the city, all thanks to the architect’s innovative design and the inclusion of curved bay windows. And, with the addition of home offices and private balconies in a large portion of the units, buyers are flocking to Village West.

Sales launched in mid-September, but already more than 60 percent of the units are sold or have deals in contract, according to Eldad Blaustein, CEO of IGI USA.

“The idea was to create something which fits into the neighborhood in a way that’s still timeless,” Blaustein said during a tour of the property. “The interior design brings some classic and timeless elements that you won’t find in some modern and glassy pockets of New York.”

Move-ins at the project, which took about three and a half years to complete, are expected as early as this spring.

“We will deliver all the units and amenities in one phase,” Doron Zwickel, a broker at Core Real Estate, said during the tour. “We’re not going to have people moving into a construction site.

“The developer wanted to create something that is unique, yet pays respect to the old, original apartment buildings and townhouses in Greenwich Village,” Zwickel added. “We didn’t want to do anything that’s glassy or super modern that you’d find in Midtown, the Upper East Side or even Miami.”

And with a 14th Street redesign on the way, Village West is positioned well for new arrivals. The city’s 14th Street project will re-evaluate pedestrian and rider experience along the corridor and provide new landscaping, safety enhancements, and, one would think, a more peaceful home base for Village West’s residents.

But when it comes down to what’s really going to make Village West stand out from the crowd, it’s about creating broad appeal.

“When you do timeless, a hipster from Brooklyn will appreciate it, but a fur-wearing lady from the Upper East Side will also appreciate it,” Zwickel said. “It’s about building a sense of community.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached a idurso@commercialobserver.com.