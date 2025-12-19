Summit Properties Announces New Leases at 444 Madison Avenue

Hedge fund Eversept Partners renewed its lease for 7,207 square feet — the full 22nd floor — at Summit Properties’ 444 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

CBRE’s Ben Friedland represented Eversept.

The lease was one of four announced by Summit, which acquired the 42-story building, a landmarked Art Deco tower between East 49th and East 50th streets, earlier this year.

Financial research firm Project Pluto took the building’s entire 40th floor, which totals 5,378 square feet. Arc Group Securities leased 2,131 square feet on the 33rd floor, and JSB Capital Group took 3,382 square feet on the building’s 28th floor.

Dennis Someck and Justin Myers of Lee & Associates represented Project Pluto. Will Yeatman from JLL and Sam Hoffman of Cushman & Wakefield represented Arc Group Securities. Norman Bobrow of Norman Bobrow & Company represented JBS Capital.

Mitch Konsker, Ben Bass, Kristen Morgan, Thomas Swartz and Ali Sierra from JLL, the building’s exclusive leasing agent, represented Summit Properties in all of the transactions.

“These new commitments underscore the enduring draw of 444 Madison Avenue as a premier address for companies seeking a prestigious Plaza District location paired with contemporary amenities,” Konsker said in a statement. “Tenants recognize the value of a well-capitalized, forward-thinking owner in Summit Properties and the building’s ability to support both brand presence and operational flexibility.”

The 401,686-square-foot 444 Madison Avenue underwent a complete restoration in 2010 and an additional modernization in 2023, including a refreshed lobby, two outdoor terraces, and an amenity center that includes a tenant lounge and conference rooms.

Other tenants in the building include the law firm Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas, the Doris Duke Foundation, EOS Hospitality and financial firm Capital Dynamics.

