Australian Fitness Brand to Open First NYC Studio in Tribeca

Strong Pilates, an Australian fitness brand with more than 100 locations worldwide, will open its first New York City studio in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood next year.

The company, which offers classes combining Pilates with cardio and strength training, has signed a 10-year lease for 3,079 square feet on the ground floor of Jamestown’s luxury residential building at 88 Leonard Street, according to landlord broker Atlantic Retail NYC.

The deal represents Strong Pilates’ third location in New York state, following its two Long Island locations in Williston Park and Commack, according to its website.

“Strong Pilates reflects the amenity-driven, convenience-focused approach we envisioned for Jamestown and the residents of 88 Leonard,” Atlantic Retail’s Colleen Morrissey, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Joe Mastromonaco and Evan Clements, said in a statement.

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $671 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025.

Sabre Real Estate’s Dylan Cane and Jayson Siano represented the tenant in the deal. Cane and spokespeople for Strong Pilates and Jamestown did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jamestown bought the 21-story, 352-unit residential building on the corner of Leonard Street and Broadway from Waterton Associates for close to $240 million in September 2016, as Commercial Observer previously reported. Apartment rents at the property range between $4,245 per month for a studio and $17,019 per month for a three-bedroom, according to StreetEasy.

Other new tenants in the building’s 11,365 square feet of ground-floor retail space include QQ Nails & Spa in 1,410 square feet, and deli Leonard Street Gourmet in 1,500 square feet, according to Atlantic Retail. With Strong Pilates’ new deal, the retail portion of the property is fully leased.

