Leases

Signage and Apparel Company Inks 30K-SF Orange County Industrial Deal

By December 30, 2025 11:43 am
Hudson Hankins of Lee & Associates and 7091 Belgrave Avenue, Garden Grove, Calif.
Hudson Hankins of Lee & Associates and 7091 Belgrave Avenue, Garden Grove, Calif. PHOTOS: Courtesy Lee & Associates

A custom signage and apparel company has inked an industrial lease near Disneyland. 

Chicago-based SoarDist Displays & Apparel signed the 89-month lease for roughly 30,000 square feet at 7089-7091 Belgrade Avenue in Garden Grove, Calif., about eight miles southwest of Disneyland Resort. LBA Logistics and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust share ownership of the property. The building also includes 3,717 square feet of office space. 

Lee & AssociatesJarrett Huge and Hudson Hankins represented SoarDist in the deal. The brokers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Though Orange County’s industrial market isn’t as large as its Los Angeles County and Inland Empire cousins, SoarDist isn’t the only company to ink a sizable industrial lease there in recent months. In August, defense contractor Anduril — which has steadily expanded its footprint in the county — signed a roughly 163,000-square-foot industrial lease in nearby Santa Ana. Anduril also inked a 190,000-square-foot office lease there just a few months later in October. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialoberver.com

