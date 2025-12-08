Purple Crayon Preschool Takes 5K SF at 544 Carroll in Brooklyn

Early childhood education provider Purple Crayon has inked a 4,600-square-foot ground-floor retail lease at 544 Carroll, a boutique apartment complex at the corner of Carroll Street and Fourth Avenue near Park Slope and Gowanus in Brooklyn, design and development firm Avery Hall announced.

This is the preschool’s fourth Brooklyn location and the first retail tenant for the residential building, which launched leasing earlier this year. The length of the lease is 15 years. The asking rent was not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space along nearby Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn was $100 per square foot, according to the most recent data from the Real Estate Board of New York.

“From the start, our vision for 544 Carroll was to create a residential experience that reflects how today’s families want to live; thoughtfully designed homes, a connected neighborhood and meaningful support right outside their door. Welcoming Purple Crayon preschool as a retail tenant brings that vision to life,” Brian Ezra, founding partner of Avery Hall, said in a statement announcing the lease.

Matt Hopkins of Acona Real Estate represented Purple Crayon in the lease.

“Acona was proud to represent Purple Crayon on this lease,” Hopkins said via email. “Purple Crayon will be a great addition to the building and will provide the neighborhood an amazing new option for early childhood care and education.”

Alex Beard and Jason Pennington of Ripco represented Avery Hall.

“From the onset of the marketing, we had a tremendous amount of interest from schools, fitness concepts and cafes in Avery Hall’s 544 Carroll Street,” Pennington said via email. “The quality of the building design, visibility, space layout, and rear yard made this a development stand out in the burgeoning Gowanus neighborhood. Working closely with Avery Hall and Matt Hopkins, we all knew that Purple Crayon is the best in class and the ideal tenant for this standout development. They will be a wonderful addition to the area and a long-term success.”

544 Carroll hit the market over the summer, offering 133 family-size homes with amenities including a sunset deck, a children’s playroom called “the kids’ cave,” several fitness options and coworking space.

