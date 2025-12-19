Finance   ·   Refinance

Provident Bank Supplies $32M Perm Loan for New Jersey Apartments

By December 19, 2025 10:39 am
reprints
Arrow Real Estate Advisors' Jacob Schmuckler and an aerial view of Zachary Arms Apartments in Hamilton, N.J.
Arrow Real Estate Advisors' Jacob Schmuckler and Zachary Arms Apartments in Hamilton, N.J. PHOTOS: Courtesy Arrow Real Estate Advisors

Goldcrest Properties has secured a $31.5 million permanent loan to refinance a New Jersey garden-style apartment community, Commercial Observer has learned.

Provident Bank supplied the loan for the 240-unit Zachary Arms Apartments in Hamilton, N.J., which Goldcrest acquired in November 2023 for $32 million in a value-add strategy play. Goldcrest purchased the property when it was approximately 13 percent vacant, and over 18 months renovated most of the apartments to help boost occupancy levels, according to Arrow Real Estate Advisors, which arranged the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: Jack Terzi Seals 12K-SF Cannabis Dispensary Lease, Refi for Greenpoint Building

Arrow negotiated the financing with a team consisting of Morris Betesh, Jacob Schmuckler, Morris Dabbah and Louis Halperin

“We’re excited to have opened a new lending relationship for our client and to continue building momentum together,” Schmuckler, senior director at Arrow, said in a statement. 

Located at 1 Zachary Lane 34 miles northeast of Downtown Philadelphia, Zachary Arms Apartments is situated on a 21.76-acre property comprising 39 buildings. The 1965-built complex features one- and two-bedroom units.

Officials at Goldcrest Properties did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

Jacob Schmuckler, Louis Halperin, Morris Betesh, Morris Dabbah, Arrow Real Estate Advisors, Goldcrest Properties, Provident Bank
JTRE Holdings' Jack Terzi and the former Greenpoint Savings Bank at 807 Manhattan Avenue.
Retail · Finance
New York City

Jack Terzi Seals 12K-SF Cannabis Dispensary Lease, Refi for Greenpoint Building

By Andrew Coen
InterVest's Michael Gontar (top), MetroLoft's Nathan Berman (bottom),; and 111 Wall Street.
Residential · Finance
New York City

InterVest, Metro Loft Seal $867M Construction Loan for 111 Wall Street’s Conversion

By Cathy Cunningham
RIPCO Real Estate's Michael Winter (from top to bottom), Adam Hakim and James Murad, and a rendering of 57 Caton Place, Brooklyn.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Dornin Investment Group Purchases $78M Note for Windsor Terrace Development

By Larry Getlen