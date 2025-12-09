Organic Market & Cafe to Open 6K-SF Eatery Near Battery Park

Organic Market & Café, a health-focused food purveyor, will open a new spot in Manhattan’s Financial District next year, Commercial Observer has learned.

Organic Market signed a 10-year lease for 6,050 square feet across three floors of Vivia Amalfitano’s 27 Whitehall Street, according to landlord broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $35,000 per month.

The deal — which includes 2,000 square feet on the ground floor, 1,850 square feet on the second floor and 2,200 square feet on the lower level — represents a new location for Organic Market, which has a growing portfolio of locations across Manhattan and Queens, Meridian said.

“Battery Park is experiencing a real resurgence, with workers back in the office and lunch spots buzzing again,” Meridian’s Noam Aziz, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Carson Shahrabani, said in a statement.

“Healthy and diverse establishments like Organic Market & Café are exactly what this corridor needs, and we’re proud to help bring another high-quality operator to the neighborhood,” Aziz added. “The lease reflects the growing demand for health-focused retail in premier office locations.”

Leviathan Leasing’s Elie Cohen, Yaron Cohen and Daniel Cohen represented the tenant in the deal. Spokespeople for Organic Market and the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Organic Market’s portfolio in the city includes delis at 77 Pearl Street, 1399 Second Avenue, 1565 York Avenue, 64 Fulton Street, 90 William Street, 130 Water Street and 219 East Broadway in Manhattan, as well as 93-34 43rd Avenue in Queens.

“[Organic Market] is one of the strongest grab-and-go operators in the Financial District and has a proven track record of operating efficient and successful businesses,” Elie Cohen said in a statement to CO. “We’re confident that this pairing of tenant and landlord will result in a successful outcome at 27 Whitehall Street.”

Organic Market will replace health food restaurant Flavors Cafe in its new space between Pearl and Bridge streets. Office tenants at 27 Whitehall include law firm Grinberg & Segal and Broadway Gynecology.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.