Oak Row Equities and Mariposa Real Estate have closed on their $520 million purchase of a waterfront assemblage in Miami’s Brickell district, bringing along Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group as a partner, with plans to build a hotel and luxury condos.

The purchase of the 4.25-acre site is the most expensive land trade in Miami’s history in gross terms. The site houses a 32-story office tower and a 31-story rental building called Yacht Club Apartments, which together offer 485 feet of continuous Biscayne Bay frontage at 1001 and 1111 Brickell Bay Drive.

The purchase tops Ken Griffin’s $363 million acquisition in 2022 of a parcel nearby, where the billionaire will build a headquarters tower for his two companies, hedge fund Citadel and market maker Citadel Securities.

In 2023, Aimco put the two-building Brickell Bay Drive property on the market, seeking as much as $650 million. Talks with Oak Row Equities, led by Erik Rutter and David Weitz, got underway last fall, Commercial Observer first reported, and the Miami-based firm went under contract in January with Mariposa Real Estate.

Adi Chugh’s Tyko Capital served as the senior lender for a $464.5 million acquisition and predevelopment loan.

Walker & Dunlop arranged the debt with a team consisting of Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Sean Reimer and Mike Stepniewski.

The site is zoned for over 3 million square feet of development, allowing for multiple towers up to 1,049 feet. The first phase will include a hotel and branded condominiums. Doronin, who developed the nearby 830 Brickell office high-rise and the luxury Una condo building, owns the Aman luxury hotel chain.

