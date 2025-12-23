Investments & Sales   ·   Development Site Sale

Oak Row, Mariposa Close Record $520M Waterfront Purchase in Miami’s Brickell

The pair also brought in OKO Group as a partner with plans for a hotel and luxury condos

By December 23, 2025 3:53 pm
reprints
Oak Row Equities' David Weitz (top) and Erik Rutter (center), Tyko Capital's Adi Chugh (bottom) and 1001 and 1111 Brickell Bay Drive.
(From top) Oak Row Equities' David Weitz and Erik Rutter; and Tyko Capital's Adi Chugh and 1001 and 1111 Brickell Bay Drive. PHOTOS: Courtesy Oak Row Equities; Courtesy Tyko Capital; Getty Images

Oak Row Equities and Mariposa Real Estate have closed on their $520 million purchase of a waterfront assemblage in Miami’s Brickell district, bringing along Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group as a partner, with plans to build a hotel and luxury condos.

The purchase of the 4.25-acre site is the most expensive land trade in Miami’s history in gross terms. The site houses a 32-story office tower and a 31-story rental building called Yacht Club Apartments, which together offer 485 feet of continuous Biscayne Bay frontage at 1001 and 1111 Brickell Bay Drive.

SEE ALSO: Wholesaler My Sales Sells Queens Industrial Property for $28M

The purchase tops Ken Griffin’s $363 million acquisition in 2022 of a parcel nearby, where the billionaire will build a headquarters tower for his two companies, hedge fund Citadel and market maker Citadel Securities.

In 2023, Aimco put the two-building Brickell Bay Drive property on the market, seeking as much as $650 million. Talks with Oak Row Equities, led by Erik Rutter and David Weitz, got underway last fall, Commercial Observer first reported, and the Miami-based firm went under contract in January with Mariposa Real Estate. 

Adi Chugh’s Tyko Capital served as the senior lender for a $464.5 million acquisition and predevelopment loan.

Walker & Dunlop arranged the debt with a team consisting of Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Sean Reimer and Mike Stepniewski.

The site is zoned for over 3 million square feet of development, allowing for multiple towers up to 1,049 feet. The first phase will include a hotel and branded condominiums. Doronin, who developed the nearby 830 Brickell office high-rise and the luxury Una condo building, owns the Aman luxury hotel chain. 

A representative for Aimco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

1001 Brickell Bay Drive, 1111 Brickell Bay Drive, Aaron Appel, Adam Schwartz, Adi Chugh, david weitz, Dustin Stolly, Erik Rutter, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Mike Stepniewski, Sean Reimer, Yacht Club Apartments, Mariposa Real Estate, Oak Row Equities, OKO Group, Tyko Capital, Walker & Dunlop
75 Onderdonk Avenue, Queens.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
New York City

Wholesaler My Sales Sells Queens Industrial Property for $28M

By Isabelle Durso
Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim and two of Human Genome Science's manufacturing sites in Rockville, Md.
Life Sciences · Investments & Sales
Maryland

Samsung Biologics to Acquire First U.S. Drug Manufacturing Facility in $280M Deal

By Nick Trombola
Slate Property Group's David Schwartz (top), Breaking Ground's Brenda Rosen (bottom) and the Stewart Hotel.
Residential · Investments & Sales
New York City

Slate, Breaking Ground Acquire Midtown’s Stewart Hotel for $255M

By Isabelle Durso