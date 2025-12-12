Finance   ·   Refinance

Nuveen Real Estate Provides $47M Refi for Manhattan Self-Storage Property

Storage Post and equity partner Almanac Realty Investors purchased the East Village facility in 2022 for $61 million

By December 12, 2025 12:36 pm
reprints
Robert Tonnessen and Steven Klein of JLL. 444 East 10th Street.
Robert Tonnessen and Steven Klein of JLL. 444 East 10th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL; Propertyshark

Storage Post, a national self-storage operator and developer, has secured $47 million to refinance Storage Post East Village, a climate-controlled self-storage facility in Manhattan’s East Village, Commercial Observer can first report, 

Nuveen Real Estate provided the financing, while a JLL Capital Markets team of Steven Klein and Robert Tonnessen arranged the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Buys Brooklyn Multifamily Complex

Klein noted in a statement that the Manhattan market is undersupplied for self-storage assets as there is currently an average of only 0.63 square feet of self-storage space within one square mile of the property, significantly below the national average of 6.32 square feet of self-storage space.

“Nuveen recognized Storage Post’s exceptional repositioning and the facility’s continued growth potential,” Klein added. 

Located at 444 East 10th Street in the East Village — a submarket that mixes residential with retail and features two universities, New York University and The New School — Storage Post East Village resides in the former Wheatsworth Building that opened in 1928. The facility spans more than 78,000 square feet and features 1,959 climate-controlled self-storage units. 

Storage Post and Almanac Realty Investors, a $500 million equity partner, acquired the facility in April 2022 from Keepers Self Storage in a $61 million deal. 

Since then, the joint venture has invested $8.6 million in capital improvements into the property, which now stands at 91.2 percent occupancy. 

Storage Post did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

444 East 10th Street, Robert Tonnessen, Steven Klein, Storage Post East Village, JLL Capital Markets, Nuveen Real Estate, Storage Post Self Storage
Michael Dell of BDT & MSD Partners and The Boca Raton.
Hospitality · Finance
Florida

Michael Dell’s Firm Refis South Florida Resort With $1.15B

By Julia Echikson
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and a rendering of 1318 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, Calif.
Residential · Finance
California

California Provides $865M for Affordable Housing, Green Infrastructure

By Nick Trombola
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and The Lawrence at 510 Parkside Avenue and 111 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn.
Residential · Finance
New York City

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Buys Brooklyn Multifamily Complex

By Larry Getlen