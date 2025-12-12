NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Buys Brooklyn Multifamily Complex

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has purchased a two-building multifamily rental complex in Brooklyn’s Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood known as the Lawrence for $25.18 million.

Seth Brown and Richard Ludwig were the sellers. Matthew Peters and Jack Sullivan with Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal.

While the 50-unit complex sold as a package deal, Antetokounmpo purchased the 23,234-square-foot 520 Parkside Avenue for $11.08 million and the 26,902-square-foot 111 Clarkson Avenue for $14.1 million, according to Traded.

The complex offers studios to three-bedrooms, and features amenities such as a landscaped roof deck, a fitness center and a pet spa.

Antetokounmpo, currently with the Milwaukee Bucks, is a nine-time NBA All-Star, two-time Most Valuable Player and holder of numerous NBA records, and is no stranger to big investments. He holds stakes in Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Soccer’s Nashville SC, and launched a venture capital fund called Build Your Legacy Ventures in November 2024 with the intent to focus on investments in sports, entertainment and technology, according to ESPN. One of the fund’s early investments was in Unrivaled, a women’s 3-on-3 basketball league.

In November 2025, Milwaukee business news site BizTimes reported that a Milwaukee apartment building known as the Shorewood had been sold by Three Leaf Partners to an affiliate of Ante, the parent company for the business portfolio of Antetokounmpo’s family, for $11.75 million.

Brown, Ludwig and Antetokounmpo could not be reached for comment.

