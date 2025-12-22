Moody’s Inks 460K-SF Brookfield Place Lease

Financial analytics firm Moody’s is moving to a new home, having signed a 460,000-square-foot lease at 200 Liberty Street at Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan, Moody’s announced. There had been previous speculation that Moody’s was in the process of signing this deal.

The firm will move from 7 World Trade Center — where it currently occupies 758,000 square feet — in 2027. The length of the new lease and the asking rent were not disclosed.

The average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan during the third quarter of 2025 was $57.92, according to CBRE data. However, previous Commercial Observer reporting noted asking rent of $72 per square foot at another Brookfield property in the area — 225 Liberty Street.

“This move is so much more than a change of address,” Rob Fauber, president and CEO of Moody’s, said in a statement announcing the lease. “It’s an investment that is going to help us better serve our customers and ensure Moody’s remains a place where people want to come and grow.”

Moody’s will occupy space across several floors of 200 Liberty Street, a 40-story office building built in 1986.

The tenant was represented by Robert Lowe, John Cefaly, Paige Engeldrum, Ed Donnery, Michael Montesi and Nicholas Dysenchuk from Cushman & Wakefield, as well as Valerie Kelly, Jonathan Mechanic, and Catherine Bushong from law firm Fried Frank. C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“It was a pleasure working on this significant lease for Moody’s and helping to keep their recognized presence downtown, where they have been for more than 115 years,” Kelly told CO via email. “They are moving to a prime location with terrific amenities and spaces for their employees across 460,000 square feet and multiple floors, which will further ensure that the company continues to bring innovative solutions, ideas and insights to global markets.”

Brookfield was represented in-house by Mikael Nahmias, Dan Roberts and Andrew Dunn, alongside Paul Glickman, John Wheeler and Christine Colley of JLL. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Brookfield Place is one of the world’s premier workplaces, and Moody’s decision to locate its global headquarters here signifies the company’s strong commitment to New York City, Lower Manhattan, their employees and the future of their business,” Ben Brown, co-president at Brookfield Real Estate, said in the statement. “Moody’s will join an elite roster of leading companies at Brookfield Place, and we are thrilled to welcome them.”

Other tenants at 200 Liberty Street include the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, financial services firm Alex Brown and the Associated Press.

