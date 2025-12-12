Event Booker Leading Authorities Relocates to Larger D.C. Headquarters

A Washington, D.C., office building recently acquired by J.P. Morgan Asset Management has landed a new headquarters tenant.

Leading Authorities, a firm specializing in booking engagements for keynote speakers, inked a 17,739-square-foot relocation lease to 1875 K Street NW. The tenant is moving from its 14,354-square-foot headquarters at Generali Real Estate’s 1725 Eye Street NW, about one block southeast of its new digs.

Representatives for the landlord and tenant did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Cresa’s Mindy Saffer and Jonathan Harms arranged the deal, according to the Business Journals, which first reported the news.

As part of its minority ownership exit deal with Carr Properties, J.P. Morgan Asset Management in July assumed ownership of three of Carr’s D.C. office assets debt-free, including 1875 K Street. Israeli investment firm Alony Hetz simultaneously made a $100 million equity investment in Carr, becoming its majority stakeholder.

Carr continues to manage the roughly 190,000-square-foot property, and in 2024 completed renovations of the building, which include a full lobby overhaul, a new fitness center and a new conference center and lounge.

