Inter Miami Soccer Stadium Project Scores First Retail Tenants

Entertainment companies Fever, PopStroke and Toroverde combine for 125,000 square feet near the 131-acre soccer complex

By December 4, 2025 5:00 pm
Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, and a rendering of Miami Freedom Park.
(From top) Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, and a rendering of Miami Freedom Park. PHOTOS: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images; Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images; Megan Briggs/Getty Images; RENDERING: Courtesy Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF on Thursday announced the first retail tenants at the 131-acre Miami Freedom Park soccer complex project.

The three entertainment companies signed for a combined 125,000 square feet. Fever will take 30,000 square feet of retail space, where the company plans to host a rotating lineup of immersive concerts and films. PopStroke, a high-end minigolf chain backed by Tiger Woods, is taking 75,000 square feet. And adventure park brand Toroverde will open its first location in the U.S. with 25,000 square feet.

The tenants will operate from a development that includes a 25,000-seat stadium for Inter Miami of Major League Soccer. The massive development — which secured a $650 million financing package from J.P. Morgan Chase in April — is expected to open next year.

In all, Miami Freedom Park expects to offer 500,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment, plus 750 hotel rooms and office space. 

“Miami Freedom Park is thoughtfully curating a one-of-a-kind destination that blends sport, entertainment and hospitality in a way that only Miami can,” Devon McCorkle, president of Miami Freedom Park, said in a statement. “Our goal has been to create a place that offers something new and unexpected on every visit — and this first wave of tenants embodies that vision.”

The site is on city-owned land just east of Miami International Airport and just north of Interstate 395.

Billionaire brothers Jorge and Jose Mas purchased a majority stake in the team in 2021, and former soccer superstar David Beckham — who co-founded the team in 2018 — remains an investor.

The team features another legend, Lionel Messi, but the franchise has played its matches in Fort Lauderdale after spending years negotiating a stadium site in Miami.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.

