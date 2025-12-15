New York City-based developer Hudson Companies has hired Ellen Kackmann as principal and co-head of development to oversee the firm’s affordable housing portfolio, Commercial Observer has learned.

Kackmann previously worked as vice president of affordable and workforce housing at The Albanese Organization, where she provided guidance on the company’s more than 600 affordable residential units, and as vice president of real estate and asset management at Comunilife, where she oversaw a portfolio of more than 1,600 residential units.

In her new role at Hudson — which she started in early December — she will advise and support Hudson’s principals on “matters affecting the company’s direction,” as well as be responsible for developing and leading efforts to maintain best practices and procedures for the development team, according to Hudson.

Kackmann will work alongside Joe Kohl Riggs — principal and co-head at Hudson — to provide executive leadership for the department and act as the direct supervisor of Hudson’s staff.

“I’m honored to join the amazing team at Hudson Companies and help the firm achieve our ambitious affordable housing goals,” Kackmann said in a statement. “My career has been dedicated to expanding access to affordable, high-quality housing, and Hudson’s deep commitment and passion for this work aligns perfectly with my own values.”

Kackmann will begin her new role by managing five of Hudson’s active affordable housing developments. Those projects include the 955-unit, mixed-use Gowanus Green community in Brooklyn; the 1,000-unit, five-building La Central project in the Bronx; the 740-unit, mixed-use The Peninsula campus in the Bronx; the 112-unit The Lirio development in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood; and the 200-unit 24.5 Van Houten Street senior housing project in Paterson, N.J.

Throughout her more than 20-year career, Kackmann has acquired a “sustained focus” on advancing affordable housing initiatives in both the private and public sectors, Hudson officials said. She has built several partnerships with city and state agencies to obtain project financing, and has delivered thousands of units of affordable housing, according to Hudson.

In addition to her previous roles at The Albanese Organization and Comunilife, Kackmann has held positions at The Doe Fund, Wachovia, PNC Multifamily Capital and Related Capital. She has also served as the director of neighborhood redevelopment and the neighborhood homes programs at the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

“Ellen is an incredible addition to the Hudson family, bringing decades of affordable housing expertise and strong leadership,” David Kramer, president of Hudson, said in a statement. “Her record of managing major development efforts, guiding substantial budgets, and building strong partnerships across the public and private sectors makes her a perfect fit. As principal, she will play a critical role in advancing the firm’s growth and expanding our affordable housing portfolio across New York City and beyond.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.