Pat’s Exotic Beverages Inks Deal at Peninsula Development in the Bronx

Pat’s Exotic Beverages, a Bronx-based, family-owned beverage company, has reserved some space at a major redevelopment underway in the Bronx’s Hunts Point neighborhood.

The beverage company, which offers Caribbean-inspired juices and teas, has signed a lease for 2,120 square feet at The Peninsula, a redevelopment of the former site of the Spofford Detention Center at 1215 Spofford Avenue, broker J3K Real Estate announced Thursday.

The Peninsula, which is being developed by a team made up of the Mutual Housing Association of New York (MHANY), Hudson Companies and Gilbane Development, will ultimately feature 740 units of 100 percent affordable housing as well as 52,000 square feet of publicly accessible open space in addition to industrial and retail.

Pat’s Exotic Beverages will move into the development’s “light-industrial and commissionary space,” according to J3K. The lease will position the beverage company to create jobs, support the local economy, and “scale its production while staying true to its Bronx roots,” the brokerage said.

Founded in 1999, Pat’s Exotic Beverages produces a line of small-batch Caribbean-style juice drinks, many inspired by family recipes brought from Jamaica by founder Cordelia “Pat” Lindsay, according to the company website.

“Pat’s Exotic Beverages represents everything The Peninsula is designed to support — local entrepreneurship, culture and community vitality,” J3K’s Jon Kamali, who brokered the deal for ownership along with Justin Kamali, said in a statement.

“This lease is part of our continued effort to attract mission-driven operators who will benefit from this vibrant campus and contribute to the growth of Hunts Point,” Jon Kamali added.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were unclear, but a report from CBRE found industrial rents in the Bronx averaged $30.39 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal for the tenant. Spokespeople for Pat’s Exotic Beverages and MHANY did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The $617 million, multi-phase Peninsula is set to be fully completed by 2028. Phase One delivered 183 affordable units, a cultural arts center and a 57,000-square-foot industrial building, while Phase Two is currently under construction and will bring 359 apartments, a 40,000-square-foot pedestrian plaza and more amenities. Following Phase Three, the project will feature a total of 740 units.

Pat’s Exotic Beverages will join a roster of new tenants at The Peninsula, including Birley Bakery, Nut Hatch, Cake Pops NYC, Guang de Noodles and Bevi-Still.

“We’re very excited to have Pat's Exotic Beverages as a new tenant at Peninsula,” Katherine Gray, development director at Gilbane, said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “This is a great opportunity to foster the growth of another local beverage production business based right here in the Bronx.”

Berke Kalemoglu, development director at Hudson Companies, added that the lease with Pat’s Exotic Beverages reflects the firm’s “commitment to celebrating local culture and supporting Bronx-based businesses.”

