Dwight Mortgage Trust Refis Colorado Apartments With $31M Bridge Loan

The Prime Company (TPC) has landed $31 million of bridge debt to refinance a multifamily asset in suburban Denver, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust provided the loan for the 146-unit Oxford Vista property in Englewood, Colo., completed in late 2023. The financing, which was originated by Dwight’s David Scheer and Alex Izso, repaid existing debt and established an interest reserve.

The bridge loan was closed a year and a half after the developer secured a 30-month, $34 million refi from Calmwater Capital for the five-story property built at a former infill site in June 2024, as CO first reported at the time.

“We’ve worked closely with The Prime Company for some time and were eager to partner with them on their best-in-class asset in Englewood,” Scheer said in a statement.

Located at 4201 South Navajo Street eight miles south of Downtown Denver, Oxford Vista features two studios, 112 one-bedrooms and 32 two-bedrooms. Community amenities include a pool, a hot tub, outdoor fire pits, grilling stations, a fitness center, a yoga studio, a clubhouse, an espresso bar, a dog wash station and podcast studios.

TPC did not immediately return a request for comment.

