Commercial real estate advisory firm Cresa has hired a veteran brokerage team from Lee & Associates NYC to lead its operations, Commercial Observer has learned.

Kenneth Salzman and Seth Rosen, both previously managing directors at Lee, have joined Cresa as a principal and vice president, respectively, according to Cresa. Salzman and Rosen started in their roles last week.

“In Cresa we have found a like-minded partnership where the team of professionals have devoted their careers to an occupier advocacy approach to commercial real estate,” Salzman said in a statement. “It’s a refreshing perspective on the industry, one that inspires us, and we are looking forward to leveraging the platform to deliver exceptional results to our valued clients.”

“Cresa has resources and reach — and all of the tools necessary to strengthen and grow our practice,” Rosen added in a statement to CO. “We are excited to be part of this incredible team and look forward to delivering best-in-class services to our occupier clients.”

Salzman has been in the real estate industry for more than 20 years, starting as a director at Newmark in 1996 and later moving into his role at Lee in 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has worked for “major corporations, institutions and not-for-profit organizations throughout the New York metropolitan area and North America,” and is known for his “creative transaction skills,” Cresa said.

In addition, Salzman has built strong relationships with “notable clients” such as Adams Clinical Services, the American Heart Association, Aramex, Dime Bank, Lutheran Social Services of New York and more, according to Cresa. He also serves as a member of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) and has been an executive committee member of the Union Square Partnership since 2005.

Meanwhile, Rosen began his career in real estate with Lee in 2013 following a successful stint in the financial services industry, according to Cresa. Throughout his 11-year real estate career, Rosen has provided tenant representation and strategic advisory services to his clients. He is also a member of REBNY.

Together, Salzman and Rosen have completed several notable transactions in New York City, including the New York School of the Arts’ 30,000-square-foot lease at 315 East 62nd Street in Lenox Hill, Wildflower Charter School Network’s 25,000-square-foot deal at 1332 Fulton Avenue in the Bronx, and day care center Building Brilliance’s 15,000-square-foot lease at 1-14 56th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens.

“We are closing out the year on a high note with the addition of Ken and Seth,” Michael Morris, co-leader of Cresa’s New York City office, said in a statement. “Their arrival instantly elevates our platform, expands our expertise, and strengthens the strong foundation we already have in place. We are excited to harness this momentum as we activate a robust growth plan for 2026.”

A spokesperson for Lee & Associates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.