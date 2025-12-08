Investments & Sales

Brookfield Fund Sells Inland Empire Warehouse for Over $120M: Sources

Brookfield acquired the property in 2020 for about $84M

By December 8, 2025 7:05 pm
reprints
890 E Mill Street
890 E Mill Street in San Bernardino, Calif. PHOTO: Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield

Brookfield is notably unloading distressed offices in Southern California — but it’s also trading industrial developments at considerable premiums in the region.

Ben Brown
Ben Brown. PHOTO: Kent Meister

A Brookfield-backed fund sold the 525,756-square-foot property at 890 East Mill Street in San Bernardino to Overton Moore Properties for “north of $120 million,” a source familiar with the deal told Commercial Observer. Brookfield acquired the property from department store chain Kohl’s in 2020 for about $84 million as part of a sale-leaseback deal, records from Reonomy show. 

SEE ALSO: Terreno Realty Buys Maryland Distribution Property for $50M

Kohl’s still uses the entire property as a distribution center, and has 4.5years remaining on its lease. 

Cushman & Wakefield’s Jeffrey Cole, Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Matthew Leupold, Aubrie Monahan and Kristen Schottmiller represented Brookfield in the deal, while C&W’s Rob Rubano and Brian Share arranged acquisition financing of an undisclosed amount on behalf of Overton Moore. 

“The property stands out for its rare combination of a large cross-dock building, significant DH loading, and abundant trailer parking,” Leupold said in a statement. “The property’s long-term lease to a credit tenant and its strategic location in one of the nation’s premier logistics markets make it a compelling investment for Overton Moore Properties.”

The property is roughly 60 miles east of Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, within 10 miles of four major intermodal rail yards, and less than four miles north of Interstate 10. 

“890 East Mill Street has been a strong performer for us, and this transaction underscores sustained demand for well-leased, and well-located industrial assets in the Inland Empire,” Joonas Partanen, senior vice president and head of West Coast logistics operations for Brookfield Properties, added in a statement. 

Late last month, Brookfield completed a $1.1 billion recapitalization for its U.S. logistics portfolio, which includes 20 properties in the Inland Empire, New Jersey, South Florida, and Washington, D.C.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

890 East Mill Street, Aubrie Monahan, Brian Share, Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole, Joonas Partanen, Kristen Schottmiller, Matthew Leupold, Rick Ellison, Rob Rubano, Brookfield, Cushman & Wakefield, Kohl's, Overton Moore Properties
Industrial building interior.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
Maryland

Terreno Realty Buys Maryland Distribution Property for $50M

By Nick Trombola
Hudson Pacific Properties' Victor Coleman (top), Riot Games Dylan Jadeja (bottom), and 12333 West Olympic Boulevard.
Office · Investments & Sales
California

Riot Games Acquires L.A. Creative Office in $231M Deal

By Nick Trombola
CBRE's Christian Lee (top) and Sean Kelly (bottom) and Ryder Colonnade in Coral Gables, Fla.
Office · Investments & Sales
Florida

AEW Capital Sells Coral Gables Office Building at Discount

By Julia Echikson