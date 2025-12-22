Finance   ·   Construction Financing

BridgeCity Lends $72M for Downtown Brooklyn Apartments

By December 22, 2025 12:07 pm
reprints
BridgeCity Capital CEO Louis Lebovits and a rendering of 236 Gold Street in Brooklyn.
BridgeCity Capital CEO Louis Lebovits and a rendering of 236 Gold Street in Brooklyn. PHOTO: Courtesy BridgeCity Capital; RENDERING: Department of City Planning

Developer Southside Units has landed $72 million of construction financing to build a multifamily development in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

BridgeCity Capital supplied the loan for Southside’s planned 14-story project at 236 Gold Street. The deal closed last Thursday at an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio for an 18-month term with extension options.

SEE ALSO: Witkoff, PIMCO Default on $400M-Plus in Debt Tied to SoCal Luxury Apartments

EJ Ehrlich, senior analyst with BridgeCity, said in a statement the transaction reinforces the bridge lender’s “commitment to financing high-quality, ground-up projects where strong sponsorship and market fundamentals intersect.”

Southside Units, which is run by Joel Schwartz, filed plans for 117 apartments in May 2024 with 30 of the units to be designated as affordable housing, The Real Deal reported at the time. Schwartz acquired the property for $3.7 million in 2022, according to TRD

Representatives for Southside Units did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

EJ Ehrlich, Joel Schwartz, BridgeCity Capital, Southside Units
Witkoff Group's Alex Witkoff and 500 Broadway, Santa Monica, Calif.
Residential · Finance
California

Witkoff, PIMCO Default on $400M-Plus in Debt Tied to SoCal Luxury Apartments

By Nick Trombola
A rendering of Brickell Starllite planned for 128 SW 7th Street, Miami, and Eric Cohen of Affinius Capital.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Chicago Developers Land $250M to Build Miami Apartment Tower

By Julia Echikson and Brian Pascus
Cushman & Wakefield’s John Alascio (top), Denholtz's Jennifer McCool (bottom) and an Overall Creek Apartments in Mufreesboro, Tenn.
Residential · Finance
Tennessee

PCCP Provides $76M Refi for Tennessee Multifamily Complex Near Civil War Battlefield

By Brian Pascus