Boston-Based Udon Restaurant to Open First NYC Eatery in NoMad

A popular udon noodle restaurant based in Boston is opening its first New York City location in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

Yume Ga Arukara, which has won critical acclaim for its fresh, handmade udon noodles, has signed a 15-year lease for 3,000 square feet at the base of Steward Realty’s residential and retail building at 271 Fifth Avenue, according to landlord broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $40,000 per month.

Co-founded and operated by Juan Carlos Vidal and chefs Tsuyoshi Nishioka and Tomo Shinoda, Yume Ga Arukara’s new restaurant at the five-story building between East 29th and East 30th streets will join its two Boston locations at 1815 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge and 70 Pier 4 Boulevard in the Seaport District.

“NoMad continues to attract some of the most exciting and authentic food operators in the country, and Yume Ga Arukara is exactly the kind of concept that complements the neighborhood,” Meridian’s Cole Kleppinger, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with James Famularo, said in a statement.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to bring unique eateries like this to such a trending area,” Kleppinger added. “This restaurant will be a real asset to the already bustling evening scene along Fifth Avenue.”

Capstone Properties NY’s Emilian Derguti, who represented the tenant in the deal, added that 271 Fifth Avenue was “a strong location choice, situated on Fifth Avenue and right next to Koreatown.”

A spokesperson for Yume Ga Arukara did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Yume Ga Arukara’s new NoMad spot — which will feature an outdoor patio — is set to open in March 2026, according to Meridian. It seems like the udon restaurant will replace former tenant and Asian fusion eatery Hortus NYC at its 271 Fifth Avenue space.

Founded in 2017, Yume Ga Arukara’s popular Cambridge location was named a top new restaurant by Bon Appétit magazine in 2018, and it’s often cited as one of the top udon spots in the U.S. on restaurant ranking apps like Beli. Translated from Japanese, Yume Ga Arukara means “Because I Have (a) Dream.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.