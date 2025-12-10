Finance   ·   CMBS

The 10 Biggest CMBS Loans of 2025

By December 10, 2025 6:00 am
A photo of stack of coins with a placard that reads Top 10 Financings of 2025.
PHOTO: Adobe Stock
A QTS Data Center at 6431 Longhorn Drive in Irving, Texas.
A QTS Data Center at 6431 Longhorn Drive in Irving, Texas. PHOTO: Getty Images
Peninsula Marketplace in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Peninsula Marketplace in Huntington Beach, Calif. PHOTO: Courtesy ROIC
66 Hudson Yards, The Spiral.
66 Hudson Yards, The Spiral. PHOTO: Courtesy Tishman Speyer
Ala Moana Center, 1450 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Ala Moana Center, 1450 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, Hawaii. PHOTO: Daniel Ramirez/CC by 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
Switch Citadel Campus, Tahoe in Reno, Nev.
Switch Citadel Campus, Tahoe in Reno, Nev. PHOTO: Courtesy Switch
QTS Realty Atlanta-Metro Mega Data Center Campus.
QTS Realty Atlanta-Metro Mega Data Center Campus. RENDERING: QTS Realty Trust
An Extended Stay America hotel.
An Extended Stay America hotel. PHOTO: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
200 Park Avenue.
200 Park Avenue. PHOTO: Getty Images
The QTS logo on a building.
The QTS logo on a building. PHOTO: Delaware River Basin Commission/CC BY 4.0 via Flickr
A generic industrial outdoor storage facility.
A generic industrial outdoor storage facility. PHOTO: George Rose/Getty Images

Commercial real estate lending powered by the public debt markets exuded strength in 2025 with several large deals across multiple asset classes nationwide.

Unsurprisingly, when it came to the big-ticket loans, the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) sector took the lion’s share of the headlines. 

SEE ALSO: PNC Deploys $202M for Houston Affordable Housing Acquisition

The year’s largest loan priced in November with a $3.46 billion single-borrower CMBS deal for Blackstone to refinance 10 data centers across the country. The BX 2025-VOLT transaction was one of four data center CMBS deals in the top 10 for 2025.

CMBS lenders also displayed heavy confidence in the retail sector led by a $2.8 billion BX 2025-ROIC deal in February backing a 93-asset portfolio of largely West Coast grocery-anchored shopping centers owned by Blackstone. A month later, Brookfield Properties secured a $2.4 billion CMBS debt package via the ALA 2025-OANA deal to refinance Ala Moana Center, a super-regional mall in Honolulu.

Here is a list of the year’s biggest CMBS financings nationwide. They involve data center, retail, industrial, office and hospitality deals, and are based on Morningstar data. All were refinancings, and half of the transactions contained Blackstone as the borrower.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

