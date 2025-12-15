Barnes & Noble Opening in Midtown Miami After Inking 14K-SF Lease

BARNES & NOBLE will be opening a location in Midtown Miami.

The bookstore chain signed a 13,890-square-foot lease at Curbline Properties’ Collection at Midtown Miami outdoor retail development, according to filings to Miami-Dade County. The 10-year deal includes two five-year extensions.

Barnes & Noble will be joining fellow mall fixtures Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Chipotle, though the bookstore’s exact address within the shopping center remains unclear. Representatives for Curbline Properties and Barnes & Noble did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In 2019, a fund managed by Elliott Management, a notorious activist investor, purchased Barnes & Noble for $683 million and installed James Daunt as CEO. The executive had led the turnaround of the Waterstone bookstore chain in the U.K., which Elliott Management purchased a year earlier.

The Midtown Miami store is Barnes & Noble’s first major expansion after more than a decade of decline. The chain plans more than 60 store openings this year.

This fall, Barnes & Noble opened two stores in Miami-Dade County, one near the Falls mall and at the Palms at Town & Country outdoor mall. It currently operates five stores across the county.

