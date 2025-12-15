Leases   ·   Retail

Barnes & Noble Opening in Midtown Miami After Inking 14K-SF Lease

By December 15, 2025 1:25 pm
reprints
Curbline Properties' CEO David Lukes and a customer browses inside a Barnes and Noble store.
Curbline Properties' CEO David Lukes and a customer browses inside a Barnes and Noble store. PHOTOS: Emily Assiran/for Commercial Observer; Mark Mainz/Getty Images

BARNES & NOBLE will be opening a location in Midtown Miami. 

The bookstore chain signed a 13,890-square-foot lease at Curbline PropertiesCollection at Midtown Miami outdoor retail development, according to filings to Miami-Dade County. The 10-year deal includes two five-year extensions. 

SEE ALSO: Two Investment Firms Ink 10K-SF Deals at 125 West 57th Street

Barnes & Noble will be joining fellow mall fixtures Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Chipotle, though the bookstore’s exact address within the shopping center remains unclear. Representatives for Curbline Properties and Barnes & Noble did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

In 2019, a fund managed by Elliott Management, a notorious activist investor, purchased Barnes & Noble for $683 million and installed James Daunt as CEO. The executive had led the turnaround of the Waterstone bookstore chain in the U.K., which Elliott Management purchased a year earlier. 

The Midtown Miami store is Barnes & Noble’s first major expansion after more than a decade of decline. The chain plans more than 60 store openings this year. 

This fall, Barnes & Noble opened two stores in Miami-Dade County, one near the Falls mall and at the Palms at Town & Country outdoor mall. It currently operates five stores across the county. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Collection at Midtown Miami, James Daunt, Midtown Miami, BARNES & NOBLE, Curbline Properties, Elliott Management
Alchemy-ABR's Joel Breitkopf (top), Cain's Jonathan Goldstein (bottom), and a rendering of inside 125 West 57th Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Two Investment Firms Ink 10K-SF Deals at 125 West 57th Street

By Isabelle Durso
Matan Companies' Zach Jung and 750 Progress Way in Gaithersburg, Md.
Industrial · Leases
Maryland

Matan Companies Inks 162K SF With Maryland Public School System

By Nick Trombola
RXR's William Elder and 75 Rockefeller Plaza.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Steakhouse Cuts a Deal in Rockefeller Plaza

By Larry Getlen