Brooksville Company and Torchlight Investors have secured $98 million of acquisition funding for their purchase of The Grande at MetroPark, a 356-unit multifamily complex in Iselin, N.J., Commercial Observer can first report.

Ares Management provided the acquisition debt, while a Newmark team of Jordan Roeschlaub, Christopher Kramer, Adam Doneger and Ryan Bub arranged the transaction.

Located at 3 Ronson Road in Iselin — a Central Jersey town about 32 miles south of New York City — The Grande at MetroPark opened in two phases across two buildings, first in 2019, then in 2023.

The five-story apartment complex features more than 50,000 square feet of amenities, including a rooftop children’s play area, a dog park, a fitness center, a bocce court, and a virtual reality zone. The building stands near the Garden State Parkway and is a six-minute drive to the Metropark Station of the New Jersey Public Transit.

Brooksville Company and Torchlight Investors did not respond to requests for comment.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.