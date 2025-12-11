HITT, a national general contracting company, has inked a 10-year, 27,000-square-foot lease across the entire eighth floor of Vanbarton Group’s 31 Penn Plaza in Midtown Manhattan, landlord broker Newmark told Commercial Observer.

Brian Waterman, Erik Harris, Scott Klau and Cole Gendels from Newmark represented Vanbarton on this and two additional leases in the building. Together, the three new leases total 64,000 square feet.

Sequoia Benefits and Insurance Services signed a five-year, 25,000-square-foot, full-floor lease on the 12th floor of 31 Penn Plaza, while point-of-sale credit provider ClarityPay signed a five-year, 12,000-square-foot lease to occupy the entire 11th floor of the building.

HITT was represented in its lease by CBRE’s Dominic Orfitelli, Michael Poch and Carrie Wilkinson. Sequoia was represented by JLL’s Jamie Katcher and Sebastian Infante. ClarityPay was represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s Michael Movshovich and Eric Hazen.

The asking rent on each lease was $69 per square foot.

“We’re thrilled to have helped secure an office solution at 31 Penn that supports ClarityPay’s continued growth,” Hazen said via email. “They’re building an exceptional team, and we’re excited to see what they accomplish next.”

CBRE and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Vanbarton Group recently completed a full-scale repositioning of the 200,000-square-foot office tower, which has an alternative address of 132 West 31st Street. Refurbishments included an updated lobby as well as a full amenity suite. Other tenants in the building include logistics firm Flexport and TPG Architecture.

“The response from the market has been exceptional,” Newmark’s Harris said in a statement announcing the leases. “31 Penn combines the efficiency and convenience that tenants need with the level of design and amenities that today’s workforce expects. The building’s recent transformation has clearly positioned it among the top-performing assets in this submarket.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.