AI Platform SceniX Inks 6K-SF Deal at 80 Eighth Avenue

SceniX, an AI platform that offers support for robotics development, has signed a five-year, 5,914-square-foot lease for the entire 17th floor of 80 Eighth Avenue in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, building owner GFP Real Estate announced.

The asking rent was not disclosed. However, the average asking rent for office space in Midtown South was $84.75 per square foot for the third quarter of 2025, according to data from CBRE.

The landlord was represented in-house by Matthew Mandell.

“We are excited to welcome SceniX to 80 Eighth Avenue,” Mandell said in a statement announcing the lease. “Their forward-thinking work in spatial computing fits well with the creative- and tech-driven community in Chelsea. We look forward to supporting their growth in a space that gives them room to innovate and thrive.”

SceniX was represented by Dennis Someck​​​ and Justin Myers of Lee & Associates NYC.

“Following an extensive search, SceniX chose 80 Eighth Avenue because of the building’s strong fundamentals, the remarkable light throughout the floor, and GFP’s flexibility in customizing the space to support our growth,” Someck said in a statement.

Built in 1929 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 14th street, and formerly known as the Bankers Trust Company Building, 80 Eighth Avenue was designed in a new-Gothic style by the architect William Whitehall. Other tenants at 80 Eighth Avenue include the offices for Major League Baseball, property management company Jenel Management, and book publisher New Directions.

