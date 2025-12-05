27 Capital and an affiliate of Dwight Capital acquired a five-building multifamily portfolio in Hollywood, Fla., for $39.2 million, with plans to add another building, Commercial Observer can first report.

The property includes 197 apartments across 7.3 acres between Washington Street and Plunkett Street. The sale equates to about $199,000 per apartment.

The joint venture plans to renovate the portfolio, which was built between the 1960s and 2008, to turn the site into a walkable community. The portfolio will be rebranded as ParkSide at ParkHill and Hillside at ParkHill.

“This acquisition aligns directly with our strategy of acquiring undervalued, well-located assets in supply-constrained infill submarkets with multiple paths to value creation,” Arash Gohari, founder and CEO of 27 Capital, who also previously worked for WeWork, said in a statement.

The joint venture plans to redevelop about 3 acres to add a building that will house between 100 and 150 apartments, per a representative. The Grosman family, which could not be reached for comment, sold the portfolio.

The acquisition marks the sixth multifamily purchase in South Florida between 27 Capital and the Dwight Capital affiliate. Earlier this year, 27 Capital sold a 42-unit building in Bay Harbour Island for $14.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported.

