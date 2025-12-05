Development

27 Capital, Dwight Capital Affiliate Buy South Florida Multifamily Property

By December 5, 2025 1:30 pm
reprints
27 Capital's Arash Gohari (top), Dwight Capital's Adam Sasouness (bottom) and an aerial view of Hollywood, Fla.
27 Capital's Arash Gohari (top), Dwight Capital's Adam Sasouness (bottom) and an aerial view of Hollywood, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy 27 Capital; Courtesy Dwight Capital; Getty Images

27 Capital and an affiliate of Dwight Capital acquired a five-building multifamily portfolio in Hollywood, Fla., for $39.2 million, with plans to add another building, Commercial Observer can first report. 

The property includes 197 apartments across 7.3 acres between Washington Street and Plunkett Street. The sale equates to about $199,000 per apartment.

SEE ALSO: Conversions, AI, Refinancing Win Big at Commercial Observer’s Breakthrough Awards

The joint venture plans to renovate the portfolio, which was built between the 1960s and 2008, to turn the site into a walkable community. The portfolio will be rebranded as ParkSide at ParkHill and Hillside at ParkHill

“This acquisition aligns directly with our strategy of acquiring undervalued, well-located assets in supply-constrained infill submarkets with multiple paths to value creation,” Arash Gohari, founder and CEO of 27 Capital, who also previously worked for WeWork, said in a statement. 

The joint venture plans to redevelop about 3 acres to add a building that will house between 100 and 150 apartments, per a representative. The Grosman family, which could not be reached for comment, sold the portfolio. 

The acquisition marks the sixth multifamily purchase in South Florida between 27 Capital and the Dwight Capital affiliate. Earlier this year, 27 Capital sold a 42-unit building in Bay Harbour Island for  $14.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Hillside at ParkHill, ParkSide at ParkHill, 27 Capital, Dwight Capital
Andrew Werner accepts the Architecture Team of the Year Award for KPF.
Industry · Leases
New York City

Conversions, AI, Refinancing Win Big at Commercial Observer’s Breakthrough Awards

By Aaron Short
Multifamily development in Los Angeles.
Residential · Development
California

SoCal Housing Market Suffering From Low Supply, Crawling Rent Growth

By Nick Trombola
Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, and a rendering of Miami Freedom Park.
Retail · Leases
Florida

Inter Miami Soccer Stadium Project Scores First Retail Tenants

By Jeff Ostrowski