Finance   ·   Acquisition

Western & Southern Life Insurance Lends $28M to Purchase NJ Apartments

By November 20, 2025 1:01 pm
reprints
JLL's Michael Klein (top) and Gerard Quinn (bottom), and 555 Northfield Avenue, West Orange, N.J.
JLL's Michael Klein (top) and Gerard Quinn (bottom), and 555 Northfield Avenue, West Orange, N.J. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL; Courtesy Invel Capital

A joint venture led by Invel Capital in partnership with Pearlmark Real Estate has sealed $27.5 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of a newly completed multifamily building in northern New Jersey, property records show.

Western & Southern Life Insurance Company provided the loan for the sponsorship’s $40.8 million acquisition of  the 70-unit apartment complex at 555 Northfield Avenue in West Orange, N.J., according to Essex County property records. The property also features two commercial units, including a 17,000-square-foot space leased to Primrose School of West Orange

SEE ALSO: Ladder Capital Provides $49M Refi for Queens Multifamily Building

“We were drawn to this opportunity by a combination of factors that afford the property a unique, durable competitive advantage in a rapidly shifting marketplace,” Ryan Goldstein, managing principal of Invel Capital, said in a statement. 

JLL negotiated the financing with a debt advisory team led by Michael Klein and Gerard Quinn. The sale was arranged by a JLL capital markets team of Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli, Jose Cruz, Ryan Robertson, Elizabeth DeVesty and Austin Pierce.

The 2023-built property is steps from a 1,550-space Park-N-Ride that offers bus service to  Midtown Manhattan. Community amenities include covered parking with electric vehicle charging stations, a fitness center, a yoga room and a dog run.  

Vinyl Real Estate Management will assume the role of property manager under the new ownership. 

Western & Southern Life Insurance Company and Pearlmark Real Estate did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Gerard Quinn, Michael Klein, Ryan Goldstein, Invel Capital, JLL, Pearlmark Real Estate Partners, Western &amp Southern Life Insurance Company
Camber Property Group's Rick Gropper and an aerial view of Queens.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Ladder Capital Provides $49M Refi for Queens Multifamily Building

By Brian Pascus
Arrow Real Estate Advisors' Morris Betesh and The Marshall at Rochester student housing complex at Rochester Institute of Technology in West Henrietta, N.Y.
Residential · Finance
New York

Webster Bank Refis Student Housing Near RIT With $46M Loan 

By Andrew Coen
Brookfield's Devin Barnwell and the inside of a warehouse.
Industrial · Finance
National

Brookfield Seals $1.1B Recap for Logistics Portfolio

By Andrew Coen