Starwood Property Trust Refis Inwood Apartments With $161M Loan

By November 6, 2025 4:37 pm
Forty-Six Fifty apartment project at 4650 Broadway in Manhattan's Inwood section. Starwood's Barry Sternlicht. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Weston Wells

Arden Living has landed a $161 million loan to refinance a multifamily asset in northern Manhattan, Commercial Observer can first report.

Starwood Property Trust provided the loan for Arden’s Forty Six Fifty property in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood. 

SEE ALSO: Shelter Growth Capital Partners Lends $25M for Jacksonville Industrial Buy

“This refinancing reflects the strength of the project’s fundamentals, sustained leasing performance, and the long-term value it brings to our portfolio,” Craig Spencer, chairman and CEO of Arden Group, said in a statement. 

Forty Six Fifty is at 4650 Broadway, at the intersection of Broadway and Sherman Avenue, overlooking Fort Tryon Park. The 22-story building features 222 apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom units. Community amenities include a game lounge, fitness center, yoga room and basketball court.

The Forty Six Fifty property, which is in a federally designated Opportunity Zone, also includes more than 125,000 square feet of commercial retail space. Anchor tenants include School in the Square, a public charter school, and Fine Fare Gold Supermarket

Officials at Starwood Property Trust did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

 

 

