Starwood Property Trust Refis Inwood Apartments With $161M Loan

Arden Living has landed a $161 million loan to refinance a multifamily asset in northern Manhattan, Commercial Observer can first report.

Starwood Property Trust provided the loan for Arden’s Forty Six Fifty property in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood.

“This refinancing reflects the strength of the project’s fundamentals, sustained leasing performance, and the long-term value it brings to our portfolio,” Craig Spencer, chairman and CEO of Arden Group, said in a statement.

Forty Six Fifty is at 4650 Broadway, at the intersection of Broadway and Sherman Avenue, overlooking Fort Tryon Park. The 22-story building features 222 apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom units. Community amenities include a game lounge, fitness center, yoga room and basketball court.

The Forty Six Fifty property, which is in a federally designated Opportunity Zone, also includes more than 125,000 square feet of commercial retail space. Anchor tenants include School in the Square, a public charter school, and Fine Fare Gold Supermarket.

Officials at Starwood Property Trust did not immediately return a request for comment.

