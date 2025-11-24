Sports Media Company Overtime Expands to 41K SF at 20 Jay Street

Sports media company Overtime is expanding its office presence at Two Trees Management’s 20 Jay Street in Brooklyn to 41,000 square feet, the building owner announced.

Two Trees did not disclose the asking rent, however the length of the lease is for 7 years. The average asking rent for office space in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood was $60.52 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025, according to Colliers data.

“We knew we wanted to remain a part of the vibrant energy of Dumbo, a location that’s ideal for our largely Brooklyn-based team and where we feel connected to the community of creators, innovators and culture makers who also call this neighborhood home,” Dan Porter, co-founder and CEO of Overtime, said in a statement announcing the lease.

Two Trees was represented in-house by Alyssa Zahler and Elizabeth Bueno.

“Dumbo continues to support creative and entrepreneurial companies like Overtime that are scaling,” Bueno said in the statement. “This neighborhood offers more than just office space — it’s a place where brands can design, collaborate and feel inspired as they work alongside other pioneering companies. We’re proud to provide the kind of environment that fuels Overtime’s growth.”

Ryan Alexander, Ross Zimbalist, Jeffrey Frenkel of CBRE represented Overtime, which moved into 20 Jay Street in 2019. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants at 20 Jay Street, an 11-story office building, include attorney’s office CoveyLaw, wedding planner Enchanting Engagements and retailer Bklyn Bento.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.