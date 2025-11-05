Seaport Entertainment Group (SEG), the entity in charge of Lower Manhattan’s famed South Street Seaport, has signed a license agreement with Carver Road Hospitality to bring the brand’s Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar to Pier 17 next fall, where it will occupy 14,000 square feet.

SEG — which owns and operates other assets besides the Seaport — will operate the space and pay Carver Road Hospitality a fee for the company’s concept, branding, marketing and programming for the venue. SEG declined to share any financial details of the agreement, while Carver Road Hospitality did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SEE ALSO: Framing Shop Bark Takes 18K SF in Long Island City

“The Seaport represents the best of New York, and it’s a destination that continues to evolve within the city’s social scene to offer unique events and experiences,” SEG CEO Matt Partridge said in a statement announcing the new restaurant. “We look forward to Flanker’s opening as a standout addition to the downtown community that will further energize the waterfront and add more best-in-class culinary, entertainment and sports experiences for everyone who comes to the neighborhood.”

Partridge stepped into the CEO role in September of this year, only a few months after joining the company as its chief financial officer. He recently told Commercial Observer that his ultimate goal for the South Street Seaport is to create a vibrant hub of dining, living, working and entertainment in Lower Manhattan.

Located at 80 South Street, the Seaport’s Pier 17 is a 300,000-square-foot waterfront facility that juts into the East River just south of the Brooklyn Bridge. A four-story mixed-use building on the pier includes a mix of bars and restaurants plus a rooftop entertainment venue.

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar will span two floors, starting on the ground floor of Pier 17, and will serve as the brand’s flagship New York City location.

“There is nowhere like New York, a city that truly sets the standard for food and entertainment and has always been part of our long-term vision for Flanker,” Sean Christie, founder and CEO of Carver Road Hospitality, said in the statement. “Flanker is not just a sports bar; it’s a fully immersive dining, cocktail and entertainment experience that connects people through food, energy and design.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.