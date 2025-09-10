Seaport Entertainment Group Names Matt Partridge as New CEO

Partridge previously served as the company’s chief financial officer

By September 10, 2025 1:02 pm
Matt Patridge of Seaport Entertainment Group.
Matt Patridge of Seaport Entertainment Group. PHOTO: Courtesy Seaport Entertainment Group

Seaport Entertainment Group (SEG), the ​​entertainment and hospitality company that owns New York City’s famed South Street Seaport and other assets, has appointed a new chief executive officer. 

Matt Partridge, who has served as the company’s chief financial officer since April 2024, is succeeding Anton Nikodemus, who served as CEO since August 2024. Nikodemus will remain with the company as a special adviser until Nov. 3, the Seaport Entertainment Group said in its announcement.

“It is an honor to step into this role,” Partridge said in the statement. “I am grateful for Anton’s leadership in the initial phase of the company’s development, and for the hard work and dedication of our team. I’m confident we’ll continue building on our strong foundation and unlocking even greater value within our unique portfolio.”

In August 2024, Seaport Entertainment Group spun off from parent company Howard Hughes Holdings into a separate public company.

“I am proud of all that the SEG team accomplished during my tenure,” Nikodemus said in the statement. “Standing up a public company, evaluating our differentiated portfolio of assets, adding tremendous talent across the organization, and positioning the company for long-term success was a collaborative effort among a very talented team.” 

South Street Seaport is a mix of retail outlets in a historic Lower Manhattan neighborhood that once held a 17th century shipping terminal and later a bustling fish market. The Seaport features more than 20 bars and restaurants, seven retail shops and the South Street Seaport Museum.

Seaport Entertainment Group’s other assets include the Las Vegas Aviators minor league baseball team and its ballpark, as well as restaurant group Jean-Georges Management. The company also owns an interest in the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip. 

Earlier this month, Seaport Entertainment Group announced that it entered into an agreement to sell the mixed-use building at 250 Water Street in Lower Manhattan for $150.5 million, a 16 percent loss, to the management and development firm Tavros.  

“We believe the anticipated sale of 250 Water Street marks a significant milestone for Seaport Entertainment Group, unlocking capital that is poised to enhance our balance sheet, support new sustainable growth opportunities, and create long-term value for our shareholders,” Nikodemus had said in a statement announcing the sale. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

