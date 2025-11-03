Finance   ·   Construction Financing

S3 Capital Supplies $81M Construction Loan for Greenpoint Condos

By November 3, 2025 9:00 am
reprints
19-29 Clay Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and S3 Capital's Shawn Safdie.
19-29 Clay Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and S3 Capital's Shawn Safdie. PHOTOS: Courtesy SE Capital

Brooklyn developer Investmates has sealed $81 million of construction financing to build a condominium project in Greenpoint, Commercial Observer can first report.

S3 Capital provided the loan for Investmates’ planned 68-unit condo development at 19-29 Clay Street, near the intersection with Commercial Street in northern Greenpoint. Investmates filed permits to construct the 14-story residential building with roughly 14,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space in September to replace a two-story structure built in 1931. 

Shawn Safdie, managing director at S3, led origination efforts for the deal. S3 also provided a $12.15 million land loan for the Greenpoint development site in 2022. 

“The 19-29 Clay Street loan reflects the strength of our deep relationships with seasoned local developers in highly desirable submarkets,” Safdie said in a statement. 

The condo tower, which is slated for completion in fall 2027, will have a mix of one-  to four-bedroom condos. Community amenities will include coworking space, a children’s playroom, and a pet spa.

Investmates co-founders Koby Telyas and Idan Shitrit said in a joint statement that 

Greenpoint and Brooklyn overall has an “enduring appeal” and “continues to attract new residents and investment.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

Idan Shitrit, Koby Telyas, Shawn Safdie, Investmates, S3 Capital
