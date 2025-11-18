The Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU) is literally angling for a new scaffolding design that lets in more light on the street below.

PAU and design firm Arup both independently released new designs for sidewalk sheds on Tuesday after being contracted by Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Buildings to design a cost-effective and attractive alternative design for the protective sheds while not sacrificing safety for the pedestrians below.

The firms were chosen as part of the “Get Sheds Down” initiative by the Adams administration, but it’s unclear where the program will go in the near future, with Adams’s successor Zohran Mamdani set to be sworn in on Jan. 1.

“PAU was established to design for the public,” Vishaan Chakrabarti, PAU’s founder, said in a statement. “I can’t imagine a more impactful intervention than making Gotham’s sidewalks — the most defining aspect of our city’s public realm — safer, more egalitarian, and more beautiful.”

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Scaffolding sheds serve an important role in protecting pedestrians from overhead construction, but they shouldn’t diminish the experience of walking through our city’s streets,” Seth Wolfe, principal at Arup, said in a statement. “Our designs have fewer obstructions to overcome the tunnel-like feel of current sheds, bringing light and life back to New York City sidewalks.”

The city selected PAU in April — which worked in partnership with LERA Consulting Structural Engineers, Tang Studio Architect, Langan, RWDI, Fisher Marantz Stone and Dharam — to produce three designs.

“Too many building owners, instead of completing the inspections and repairs, let sheds languish above our streets, restaurants and apartments, crowding our sidewalks and darkening our streets,” Adams said in April.

“Before we put the see-through mesh in the screens on top, people were hiding on top of sheds to commit crimes,” Adams continued. “They hide in the dark passageway and unscrew the light bulbs. The sheds have become a magnet for criminal behavior. That’s why we knew this was a public safety issue as well as an economic issue.”

The sloping design by PAU eliminates the need for the standard green plywood parapets on most sidewalk sheds and lets in more light and airflow. It also discourages people from climbing.

The sheds can also be deployed as standard flat parapets in cases where it is necessary, according to PAU.

Arup’s designs are more screen-like in that they are flat but perforated to let in more light.

