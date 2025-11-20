Malii Thai Restaurant to Open at 167 East 33rd Street in Midtown East

Malii Thai, a popular Thai restaurant in New York City, will open a new location in Midtown East next year, Commercial Observer has learned.

Cherish Hospitality, which operates the restaurant concept, has signed a 15-year lease for 1,850 square feet at the base of Ruvane Vilinsky’s 167 East 33rd Street, according to broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $156 per square foot for the space, formerly occupied by Cask Bar & Kitchen.

The deal represents Malii Thai’s second location in Manhattan, after opening Malii Gramercy at 391 Second Avenue east of Gramercy Park last year, according to its website.

“Malii Thai brings an exciting, high-quality dining option to a corridor that already benefits from strong residential density and consistent foot traffic,” Meridian’s Noam Aziz, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Josh Vilinsky, said in a statement. “The combination of efficient space, corner visibility and proximity to major transit hubs makes this a perfect fit for a hospitality user looking to make an impact in Midtown East.”

Meridian’s Aziz and Carson Shahrabani represented the tenant in the deal. A spokesperson for Malii Thai did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Vilinsky could not be reached for comment.

Founded by Olie Sangpetpairot, Nikki Pannisa and Oaddy Keith, Malii Thai offers a range of traditional Thai dishes, and has become popular for its selection of creative cocktails. Sangpetpairot also owns Thai restaurant When in Bangkok at 161-16 Northern Boulevard in Flushing, Queens.

“Malii Thai has built a loyal following across New York City, and this new Midtown East location continues that growth story,” Shahrabani said in a statement. “The space provides the right balance of layout, kitchen infrastructure and visibility to serve both local residents and nearby office workers.”

The new restaurant between Third and Lexington avenues will open during the first quarter of 2026. The restaurant will be at the base of a five-story residential building with nine units, where apartment rents range from $2,600 per month for a studio to $3,495 per month for a one-bedroom, according to StreetEasy.

Malii Thai will also join a host of other restaurants on the East 33rd Street block, including French eatery Le Parisien Bistrot, Japanese restaurant Omakase 33 and Thai spot One Two Thai.

