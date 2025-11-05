A mosque in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood may get a new building with some affordable senior housing on top of it.

Khalifah Residences, an LLC composed of real estate development firm Kalel Companies and mosque Masjid Abdul Muhsi Khalifah, has filed a zoning application to demolish a three-story building that is home to the mosque and its school at 1166 Bedford Avenue, and replace it with a 12-story residential and commercial building, according to a recent filing with the New York City Department of City Planning.

The development team’s proposal calls for a 93,837-square-foot building on the site containing 144 affordable residences for seniors and one superintendent’s unit, according to the filing.

The project would include 75,602 square feet of residential space, 4,823 square feet of commercial space on the first floor, and 13,412 square feet of community facility space on the first through third floors. The community facility space would consist of the Masjid mosque and the Clara Muhammad School of Masjid Khalifah, the filing shows.

“This redevelopment seeks to strengthen Bedford Stuyvesant’s social and cultural foundation by preserving key community anchors and reinforcing neighborhood affordability,” the team wrote in the filing. “The proposed development’s residences would be wholly affordable, introduce new commercial space, and create state-of-the-art community facilities for the Masjid and the school.”

Spokespeople for Masjid and Kalel did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

The mosque has owned the property on the corner of Bedford Avenue and Madison Street since 1983, property records show. The building, which has an alternative address of 120 Madison Street, will cost about $90 million to redevelop, Crain’s New York Business reported, citing Kalel’s website.

News of the potential project comes during a rather busy period for new residential developments in Brooklyn.

Last month, Cornell Realty Management filed plans to convert and expand the five-story office and retail building at Williamsburg’s 200 Kent Avenue into a 14-story residential and retail property with up to 143 apartments, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Then in August, Candor Capital submitted an application to build a 12-story, 99-unit residential building at 331 Maple Street in Prospect Lefferts Garden, while Abraham Biller filed plans to construct two adjacent 99-unit apartment buildings in Bedford-Stuyvesant in July.

