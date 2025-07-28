Developer Files Plans for Two 99-Unit Apartment Buildings in Bed-Stuy

A developer plans to build two adjacent 99-unit apartment buildings in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Abraham Biller, through the entity Arenda Management, filed plans last week to build a 13-story, 75,000-square-foot residential building at 28 Havens Place, and another 13-story, 73,000-square-foot apartment building next door at 2433 Atlantic Avenue, according to filings with the New York City Department of Buildings.

The two 99-unit properties would sit on the development site on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Havens Place, which is currently home to a single-story industrial building, Crain’s New York Business reported. Demolition permits for the property have not yet been filed.

Biller and a spokesperson for P. Georgopoulos Architects, the architect on the projects, could not be reached for comment.

It’s no coincidence the buildings have 99 units each. Many developers in New York City choose that number to avoid paying higher construction wages but still reap tax benefits as part of the city’s 485x incentive.

In addition to the residential units, both of the planned buildings would include roughly 4,000 square feet of commercial space and 28-foot-long rear yards, the filing shows.

The Bed-Stuy developments are only the latest housing projects filed in the borough, as developers seek to create much-needed housing in the city.

In June, Brooklyn-based developer Jacob Fulop filed plans to build a 12-story, 120-unit residential building at Bed-Stuy’s 1445 Fulton Street, while developer Robert Konig filed a rezoning application to build a 1.6 million-square-foot mixed-use development with 1,500 homes at 4302 Westshore Avenue in Gravesend.

Meanwhile, multifamily sales in Brooklyn have been booming.

In January, Pacific Urban Investors bought Leonard Pointe, a 188-unit apartment building at 395 Leonard Street in Williamsburg for $127.5 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported. Also in January, Flatiron Realty acquired a 26-building multifamily portfolio in Prospect Heights for $102 million, CO reported.

