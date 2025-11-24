Janie’s Life-Changing Baked Goods to Relocate to 434 Amsterdam Avenue

A bakery making big promises is relocating its Upper West Side location.

Janie's Life-Changing Baked Goods signed a 2,400-square-foot lease to move its store at 212 West 80th Street to 434 Amsterdam Avenue, according to Newmark.

The brokerage did not disclose the length of the lease, but asking rent was $200 per square foot for the space previously occupied by long-standing eatery the Tangled Vine.

“Surprisingly, there were a lot of tenants that made offers close to the asking price. So that was an encouraging sign,” Douglas Elliman‘s Gary Dana, who represented building owners the Wiener family alongside Rick Dana, said in a statement. “We thought the bakery would have lower costs and be more likely to succeed. Also, they have a couple of successful locations and are very well-known for their cookies.”

Newmark‘s Ravi Idnani represented the tenant, having assisted with the bakery’s lease on West 80th Street in 2021, as well as its locations at 82 Christopher Street in 2022 and at 2118 Second Avenue in East Harlem in 2023.

CEO and founder Janie Deegan has made a name for herself with trademark cookies such as the triple berry pie crust cookie, chocolate pie crust cookie, pecan pie crust cookie and the apple pie crust cookie.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.