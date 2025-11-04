ID Hot Yoga Takes 4K SF for New Studio in Meatpacking District

A new hot yoga studio will soon be steaming up Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

ID Hot Yoga, which offers hot yoga classes with tailored flows and certified instructors, has signed a five-year lease for 3,578 square feet on the second floor of Amcojor Realty’s 410 West 14th Street, according to broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $60 per square foot.

The deal represents a new location for ID Hot Yoga, which has four other New York City studios at 172 Allen Street on the Lower East Side, 121 Fulton Street in the Financial District, 284 Fifth Avenue in NoMad, and 518 West 145th Street in Harlem, according to its website. The company also has a location in East Hampton.

“ID Hot Yoga’s decision to expand into the Meatpacking District underscores the area’s continued appeal as a premier lifestyle and retail destination,” Meridian’s Eli Marcus, who brokered the deal for both sides, said in a statement.

“This space offers the perfect combination of visibility, character and proximity to some of New York’s most dynamic shopping and dining venues — an ideal fit for a brand that blends wellness, movement and modern design,” Marcus added.

A spokesperson for ID Hot Yoga did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the landlord could not be reached for comment.

ID Hot Yoga, founded in New York City, has become popular in recent years due to its “elevated studio design” and “signature blend” of hot yoga, hot Pilates, high-intensity interval training, and slow, meditative Yin classes, according to Meridian.

The yoga studio will join several other retail tenants at its new building between Washington Street and Ninth Avenue, including Pilates studio Bodyrok and beauty salon Bellami Beauty Bar.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.