Haize Labs, a platform that helps entrepreneurs safely utilize artificial intelligence tools, has signed a two-year lease for 4,679 square feet at 74 Broad Street in Lower Manhattan, landlord brokerage Platinum Commercial told Commercial Observer.

The AI firm will occupy the entire sixth floor of 74 Broad Street at an asking rent of $50 per square foot.

Steven Evans, Emre Bozkurt and Joseph Zalta from Platinum Commercial represented the landlord, Nassimi Realty. Isaac Leader from Handler Real Estate Organization represented the tenant. Leader did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This lease brings 74 Broad Street to 100 percent leased. Built in 1910, the building is at the corner of Broad and Marketfield streets, about one-tenth of a mile south of the New York Stock Exchange.

“74 Broad Street is conveniently located in the heart of the Financial District, a neighborhood that has continued to evolve with premier office space as one of Manhattan’s most dynamic hubs for both finance and technology,” Evans said in a statement announcing the lease. “As demand for flexible, full-floor office space remains strong downtown, we’re proud to have brought this property to full occupancy by aligning our deep market insight with the needs of forward-thinking companies like Haize Labs.”

Haize Labs, which has a current address of 222 Broadway according to the company’s LinkedIn profile, will open its new space next month.

“Due to the excellent work from the Platinum Properties team, we have a diverse and strong tenant mix,” Kevin Nassimi, principal at Nassimi Realty, said in the statement.

Other tenants of the 115-year-old building include payroll services firm Niural, casual Mexican restaurant Tacombi, and barbershop The Common Ditch Social.

