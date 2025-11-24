A three-story multifamily loft building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, has changed hands for $20 million, according to public records.

The 27,309-square-foot 233 Franklin Street, a building from the 1920s with 20 oversized residential units, was sold by Diego Salazar Picture Frame Company proprietor Diego Salazar, as 233 Franklin Street Realty, to Jacob Fulop, as Greenpoint Lofts NYC.

Salazar has owned the building, which also goes by 49-65 Eagle Street and 227-233 Franklin Street, according to public records, since the mid-1980s. It is unclear who brokered the deal.

The units at 233 Franklin Street are considerably larger than average for New York, with PropertyShark listing 1,365 square feet as the average unit size.

On StreetEasy, two separate two-bedroom units were listed at 2,000 square feet each, and each rented for $7,000 per month in 2024. An 840-square-foot studio loft was rented that same year for $4,800 a month. (In contrast to other public sources, StreetEasy lists 233 Franklin Street as a 13-unit building.) The building features a shared roof deck.

It’s been a busy year in Brooklyn for Fulop, who filed an application in June to build a new 12-story residential property at 1445 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant with 120 apartments, as Commercial Observer reported.

Fulop had bought the building and its neighboring 1439 Fulton Street and 484 Tompkins Avenue for a combined $5.5 million in May 2024. He filed demolition permits for all three in February 2025. As of June, only 1445 Fulton Street had been demolished.

Salazar did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Fulop could not be reached for comment.

