A developer has big plans for new housing in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Brooklyn-based developer Jacob Fulop has filed an application to build a new 12-story, 76,268-square-foot residential property at 1445 Fulton Street with a total of 120 apartment units, according to a filing last week with the New York City Department of Buildings.

Fulop bought the building and its neighboring 1439 Fulton Street and 484 Tompkins Avenue in May 2024 for a combined total of roughly $5.5 million, records show. Fulop filed demolition permits in February for all three buildings, but 1445 Fulton Street is the only property he has filed a new building application for so far, and the only one that has been demolished.

The filing submitted last week shows plans for 80 residential units and retail space on the ground floor of 1445 Fulton Street.

However, the filing also shows that Fulop intends to ultimately build a total of 120 apartment units on the lot. It’s unclear whether all 120 units will be included in one building or within multiple buildings on the site.

Fulop and a spokesperson for Kao Hwa Lee Architects, which is listed as the architect on the project, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News of the project comes after Fulop bought the office building at 545 Broadway in Williamsburg in June 2022 for $23 million, according to Crain’s New York Business.

His project is also one of many new residential developments planned in Brooklyn, with a total of 3,080 new apartments proposed in the borough during the first quarter of 2025, Crain’s reported.

Those developments include Goose Property Management’s 163-unit project at 570 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn and Thorobird’s 213-unit affordable apartment building at 581 Grant Avenue in Cypress Hills.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.