Georgian Wine and Cuisine Is Coming to Murray Hill

The popularity of Georgian cuisine — as in the country, not the state – has been building across New York City, and Aromati Cafe and Wine Bar is ready to capitalize on this interest with a new 1,500-square-foot outlet in Murray Hill.

After signing a 10-year lease with an option for five more at 103 East 34th Street, the cafe is preparing to open sometime before Christmas.

The asking rent is $80 per square foot.

David Chkheidze with Yangzi International Realty represented Aromati. Danny Volk, Marc Johnson and Kayla Terzi from Vantage Real Estate Advisors represented the building’s co-op board, which owns the building’s retail portion. The 103 East 34th Street address also goes by 7 Park Avenue.

“We believe a Georgian bakery/wine bar will be the perfect addition to the neighborhood, capitalizing on all of the residential buildings and office buildings nearby,” Volk told Commercial Observer.

Aromati owners Tamar Pitalskaia, Ana Gogoli and Aleksandre Gogoli moved to New York from Georgia three years ago to bring the tastes of their home country to the city.

“We blend traditional Georgian flavors with New York’s everyday coffee culture in a warm, cozy space,” Pitalskaia told CO. “Guests can enjoy specialty coffee, fresh pastries, light breakfasts and traditional Georgian dishes like cheese boats and dumplings, alongside Georgian, European and American wines. My partners and I wanted to bring the feeling of Georgian hospitality – warm, inviting and full of flavor — into a modern New York setting.”

Chkheidze believes the partners are introducing their cafe and wine bar at the perfect time.

“I am extremely happy for the Aromati team to secure this lease at this prime location,” Chkheidze told CO. “Georgian wine and food is becoming very popular in New York City, and Aromati Cafe and Wine Bar will continue this trend and open more doors and opportunities for Georgian gastronomy.”

