Former Queens Rite Aid Space Fully Leased

109-07 101st Avenue, Queens.
109-07 101st Avenue, Queens. PHOTO: Propertyshark

A company publicly cited as “Taj Inc.” has leased 10,822 square feet of retail space in a shuttered drugstore at 109-07 101st Avenue in the South Richmond Hill section of Queens.

The full-building lease is reportedly for 15 years at an asking rent of $45 per square foot.

Nicholas Mauriello from Douglas Elliman represented the landlord — who was identified as Michael Kahan on Traded, which was first to note the lease — while Elliman’s Chris Mauriello represented the tenant. 

According to public records, the property was sold in 2024 for $5 million from Nefesh Management Corp. to Sassan Assets LLC and Adventure Assets LLC, which are registered at the same Rego Park, N.Y., address. Samuel Frankel, president of Nefesh Management, signed for that company. At the time of the sale, PincusCo identified the buyers as Mehrdad Kahan and Said Makhany, who were presumably doing business as Sassan Assets LLC and Adventure Assets LLC. A CO source claimed that 109-07 101st Avenue is owned by Makhany.

The single-story building, which formerly housed a Rite Aid drugstore, comprises all the square footage in the new lease, but also has a parking lot attached. The 2024 purchase included the parking lot, according to PincusCo. It is unclear if the new lease does the same.

The buyers have worked on other deals together. 

Kahan and Makhany, together with Albert Rabizadeh, Daniel Rabizadeh and Alex Rabizadeh as the entity 3rd Avenue Retail Enterprises, sold an industrial building at 245 Clarkson Avenue in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section of Brooklyn to Alembic Community Development for $10.5 million in August 2024, according to PincusCo

In July 2025, Kahan and Makhany, along with Albert Rabizadeh’s Global Asset Management, sold a 30,000-square-foot development site at 224 Clarkson Avenue to a partnership that included Shlomo Karpen, Norman Strulovitch and Anshel Fridman for $20 million, as CO reported. 

Chris Mauriello and Nicholas Mauriello did not immediately respond to a request for information, and Kahan and Makhany could not be reached for comment. 

Based on internet searches, the only identifiable company called “Taj Inc.” is a small manufacturing company in Plano, Texas, with an inactive website, so the exact nature of the new tenant is unknown at this time. 

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.

