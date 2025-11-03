Popular Bagel Shop Ess-a-Bagel to Open at the Buchanan in Midtown East

One of New York City’s most popular bagel chains is moving to a new spot in Midtown East.

Ess-a-Bagel, famous on social media for its kettle-boiled New York-style bagels and wide variety of cream cheeses, has signed a lease for 2,385 square feet at the base of the Buchanan, a 286-unit residential building at 160 East 48th Street, according to landlord broker Katz & Associates.

The Buchanan, which stretches the entire block along Third Avenue between East 47th and East 48th streets, is owned by Affinius Capital, which bought the property as part of a joint venture for $270 million in 2016, property records show.

The new deal represents a relocation for Ess-a-Bagel, which will leave one of its current locations three blocks away at 831 Third Avenue to anchor the 16-story Buchanan during the fourth quarter of 2026. Ess-a-Bagel has three other New York City stores, at 115 Broadway in the Financial District, 108 West 32nd Street in Midtown South, and 55 Water Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn, according to its website.

“Ess-a-Bagel isn’t just a bagel shop — it’s a New York institution,” an Ess-a-Bagel spokesperson said in a statement. “Opening this store at the Buchanan ensures that both longtime fans and a new generation will enjoy our classic hand-rolled bagels right in the heart of Midtown East.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $671 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025.

Compass Real Estate’s Lisa Rosenthal brokered the deal for the tenant, while Katz’s Daniel DePasquale and David Yablon represented ownership. Rosenthal and a spokesperson for Affinius Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The family-owned Ess-a-Bagel — which will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary as a brand — will join several other retail tenants recently signed at the Buchanan, including Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee and restaurant Dumpling General. Seafood restaurant Sea Fire Grill is also in the building’s ground-floor retail space.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ess-a-Bagel, Luckin Coffee and Dumpling General to the Buchanan, a vibrant hub of activity and luxury in Midtown,” DePasquale and Yablon said in a joint statement. “Building residents and beyond will enjoy these culinary concepts.”

